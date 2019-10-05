As Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised Its Holding; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increases Stake in American International Group (AIG)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 53,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 637,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.94M, up from 583,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.21 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 230,972 shares to 595,902 shares, valued at $56.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,922 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 252,377 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Richmond Hill Invs Limited Liability owns 12.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 329,518 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa accumulated 0.05% or 12,185 shares. Harvest Capital Management holds 0.06% or 4,004 shares. Eos LP owns 30,000 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 14,174 shares. Pictet Financial Bank Tru reported 24,970 shares stake. Nordea Ab invested in 411,892 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 17,832 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,199 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 615,208 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 612,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,364 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.13% or 518,518 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 1.14% or 630,587 shares. Regentatlantic Lc reported 131,150 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.41% or 169,181 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubic Asset Limited Co invested in 2.05% or 48,815 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.21% stake. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc has invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Inv Management stated it has 25,072 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Inc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettee invested 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lathrop Invest Management Corp reported 4.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairview Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).