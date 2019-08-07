As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder American Money Management Upped Its Stake; London Co Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake as Market Value Rose

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 32,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 429,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.98M, down from 461,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 200,473 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84 million for 18.11 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,748 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $478.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 180,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Inds.

