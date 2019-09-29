As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Increased by $2.86 Million Its Stake; Fsi Group Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.42 Million; Stock Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 20,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 237,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.16M, up from 216,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 50,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 220,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.38M, down from 270,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,161 shares to 1,297 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 100,000 shares to 198,500 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 133,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).