As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Patten Group Increased by $863,025 Its Holding; Bank Of Montreal Boosted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 666181.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.56M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.88. About 141,857 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 1.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 2.08% or 113,921 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 0.16% or 37,701 shares. Cannell Peter B & invested 1.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 8,228 shares. Dudley And Shanley reported 128,810 shares. 2,077 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Lbmc Inv Lc owns 10,494 shares. Blb&B Advisors accumulated 55,196 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Vanguard Gru holds 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 126.96 million shares. Yakira Capital Mgmt accumulated 84,487 shares. Segantii Cap Management Limited holds 1.04% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gru holds 1,622 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 635,471 shares. 41,118 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 20,737 shares to 323,346 shares, valued at $36.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 13,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,878 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.