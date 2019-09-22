As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Partnervest Advisory Services Has Upped Its Holding by $327,484; Parkwood Holding in Mastercard (MA) Trimmed by $950,136

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,646 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69M, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 11,205 shares to 124,832 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 121,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

