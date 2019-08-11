As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted by $4.81 Million Its Stake; Umb Finl (UMBF) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Its Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc analyzed 7,415 shares as the company's stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 79,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 86,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 179,008 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 53,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co owns 5,318 shares. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 65,008 shares. Country Club Tru Na, Missouri-based fund reported 8,221 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 278,055 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 704,875 shares. 48,360 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Kwmg invested 0.25% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Coldstream Mgmt accumulated 16,422 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 175,666 shares. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 37,540 shares to 153,754 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 115,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 14,793 shares to 105,195 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FDN).

