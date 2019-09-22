As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, New England Private Wealth Advisors Increased Its Holding by $322,202; As Ciena (CIEN) Share Price Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Cut Position by $5.98 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 145,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 344,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, down from 490,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 8.15M shares traded or 190.64% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,918 shares to 84,574 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29,142 shares to 264,738 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 13,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

