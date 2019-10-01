As Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Increased by $509,991 Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder American Research & Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 105,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 101,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management analyzed 3,175 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 21,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 24,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.02M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,800 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa has 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,627 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 83,334 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2.96% or 97,080 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp invested in 8,825 shares. Fil Limited reported 100,058 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Truepoint Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Global stated it has 1.13 million shares. 2,653 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com. Schroder Management Gp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Charter holds 1.26% or 65,646 shares in its portfolio. Foster Motley has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,826 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 17,306 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 37,500 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year's $1.2 per share. ADP's profit will be $576.82M for 30.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $944.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 14,682 shares to 23,402 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,757 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.66M shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsr holds 52,885 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 173,468 shares. St Johns Investment Management Limited Company reported 15,161 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,903 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 219,359 are held by Fiduciary Trust. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 381,659 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 4,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 1.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 131,088 shares. Clark Capital Management Gru holds 0.02% or 6,419 shares in its portfolio.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)