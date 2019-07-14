As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Raised Holding; Financial Architects Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $9.29 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4914.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 49,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,144 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 17,898 shares to 800 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,945 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Limited Liability stated it has 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement Sys reported 3.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 20,871 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Citizens And Northern has invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telemus Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 125,498 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.3% or 308,519 shares. Zuckerman Invest Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signaturefd Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 67,104 shares. Weitz Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 87,700 shares. Private Capital Advisors holds 5.38% or 93,643 shares. American Financial holds 242,000 shares. Perkins Coie Com holds 2.2% or 24,904 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Biondo Invest Limited Com has invested 6.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Plc has 478,000 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio.

