As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Lifted Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Miura Global Management Has Increased Position

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 2.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $286.22. About 2.39 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,277 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.75M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 322,344 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services reported 2,234 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. South State stated it has 79,484 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 13,865 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 1.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 10,740 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrow reported 1% stake. 13,785 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate Bancorporation reported 65,324 shares.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svmk Inc by 2.30 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

