As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Jump Trading Has Cut Stake; Ingersoll (IR) Holding Increased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 18,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.55 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 1.38M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 14,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,268 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69 million shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 5,939 shares. 374,302 were accumulated by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il. Roundview Lc holds 1.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,476 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 34,370 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Asset Management One holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 899,000 shares. Altfest L J stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Capital Ltd owns 4,616 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 227,655 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.65% or 50,211 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 18,678 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Ser, Maine-based fund reported 4,146 shares. Hexavest owns 781,758 shares. Davis R M holds 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 402,218 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 72,920 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,007 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 31.43 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has 623,536 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 547,727 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 4,499 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 218,839 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Central Bancorp And owns 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 964 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 1.01% stake. Guyasuta Advsrs Inc has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Johnson Group holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard owns 17.68M shares. Moreover, American Century has 0.13% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Geode Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 3.44M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 912,390 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $401.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.