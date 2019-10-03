As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Horan Capital Advisors Increased Position by $892,519; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Trimmed Holding by $657,228 as Stock Price Rose

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 14,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 60,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, down from 75,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 5.65 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,305 shares to 34,788 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 18,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $694.19 million for 16.27 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.69% or 123,604 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Invest Management reported 301,460 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 48,181 shares. Next Fincl Gru holds 0.03% or 6,478 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 33,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,148 were reported by Schroder Investment Grp Incorporated. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fil Limited stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hexavest Inc accumulated 531 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,709 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,621 shares. 9,834 were reported by Pictet Cie (Europe). Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 0% or 787 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,400 shares.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00 million and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Trust holds 2.01% or 163,169 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Ltd Liability Com owns 86,155 shares. Delphi Ma has 10,969 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Light Street Mgmt Lc holds 466,060 shares. 604,955 were reported by Westwood Hldgs Group. Accuvest Glob Advisors stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbr Lc invested in 18,536 shares. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 1.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.84% or 83,226 shares in its portfolio. 2,485 were reported by Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. 29,269 were reported by Fort Limited Partnership. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 147,016 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.69% or 65,120 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Lc invested in 0.06% or 964 shares. 13,785 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd.