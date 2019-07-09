As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Front Barnett Associates Trimmed Position by $311,989

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, down from 242,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.03 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “”Aladdin” Is No “Avengers” — but It’s Everything Disney Could Have Wished For – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares to 542,967 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

