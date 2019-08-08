As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Srs Investment Management Has Lowered by $225.38 Million Its Stake; Family Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $402,822

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 27,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 30,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.19M shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $564.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.70M are held by Massachusetts Com Ma. Profund Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 55,335 shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Limited Co has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Advantage Inc owns 5.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,821 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.34 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Hm Management Limited Co reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,466 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Hendley & stated it has 4.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Inv Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,409 shares. 36,226 are owned by Keating Investment Counselors. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 55,196 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt has 93,998 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs owns 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,125 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 204,896 shares. Castleark Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jmg Financial Gru Ltd reported 2,395 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northstar Advsr Lc accumulated 96,068 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 6.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgemoor Invest Advsrs reported 12,871 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has 1.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 206,703 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.16% or 21,037 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 162,693 shares stake. Kbc Nv stated it has 1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1,500 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Starr Communication reported 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birmingham Capital Company Al reported 53,428 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares to 39,405 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 54,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).