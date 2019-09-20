As Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted Its Position; Intrust Bank Na Has Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Valuation Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 105,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 101,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 10.50M shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.12. About 2.55 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Theleme Limited Liability Partnership has invested 5.44% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Smead Mgmt Incorporated holds 6.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1.09M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers stated it has 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). South State owns 27,823 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 6.96 million shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny, New York-based fund reported 61 shares. Navellier & Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru accumulated 6,707 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 8,857 shares in its portfolio. California-based Diligent Llc has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,862 shares. 20,727 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.16 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.67% or 2.44 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 3.04 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13,558 shares to 33,975 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Regional Banks Etf (IAT) by 11,737 shares to 33,525 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,757 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

