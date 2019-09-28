As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lifted Its Stake; As Teradyne (TER) Stock Value Rose, Telemark Asset Management Decreased Stake

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.94 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 20.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 350,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $27.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaplan Inc.

