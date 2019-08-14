As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Value Rose While Fiera Capital Has Lifted Stake by $14.83 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 274,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 8.26 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448.40 million, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.08M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 7,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 83,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 76,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Investment Co Lc reported 5,604 shares stake. 17,943 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Gradient Lc has 7,613 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Etrade Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 0.52% or 43,596 shares. Financial Bank Of The West invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 102,119 are held by Brinker Capital. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Principal Group Inc owns 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.17M shares. Community And Investment has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0.34% or 1.69 million shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maryland Capital has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) by 27,899 shares to 63,969 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,955 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

