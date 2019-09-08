As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Financial Advantage Has Raised Its Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Selway Asset Mgmt has 2.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,020 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Trust Na has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.90 million shares. 27,667 were accumulated by Fagan. Agf Investments holds 249,078 shares. Mitchell holds 13,232 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. The California-based Menlo Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burney has 0.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 114,833 shares. Somerset Grp has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Creative Planning reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 51,651 shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,282 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 15,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13D Limited Liability invested in 1.72 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 104,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0.01% or 2.96 million shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 43,924 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.02% or 51.21 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.46 million shares. Optimum Advsr accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank owns 116,625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,187 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 112,319 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Par Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.60M shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 763,143 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2019 : CZR, NOK, DFRG, AMD, AMAG, NERV, BMY, AUY, QQQ, CCL, ZEN, TWLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.