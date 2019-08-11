As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Citizens & Northern Increased Its Stake; Echostar (SATS) Shareholder Nokomis Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 701,422 shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,430 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 16,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associate reported 18 shares. Principal owns 0.03% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 770,950 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 14,700 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,994 shares in its portfolio. Mangrove Prns reported 1.53M shares or 7.48% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,333 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 47,484 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Regions Fincl holds 0% or 2,319 shares. Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De accumulated 162,898 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 15,886 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,364 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 7,984 shares.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 300,637 shares to 945,079 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 94,551 shares. Check Mngmt Ca holds 22,189 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Company has 19,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S R Schill And Associate holds 0.51% or 7,669 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 378,286 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telos Mngmt Incorporated owns 40,973 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 1.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,005 shares. Moreover, Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lau Assocs Ltd reported 21,084 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt owns 43,585 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,240 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Morgan Stanley holds 21.36M shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

