As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Chartist Has Lifted Its Position by $172.32 Million; Beacon Financial Group Position in Hanesbrand (HBI) Has Cut by $669,562

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69M, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Hanesbrand Inc (HBI) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 39,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 182,232 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 221,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Hanesbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 2.96M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3 shares to 390 shares, valued at $694.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,055 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 212,990 shares to 228,434 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.