As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Position by $333,600; As Avnet (AVT) Shares Declined, Advisory Research Has Lowered Its Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Incorporated (AVT) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 19,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.81 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Avnet Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 851,895 shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,700 shares to 164,133 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.