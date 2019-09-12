As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Boosted Stake by $366,265; Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Holding Held by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 6.85 million shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 203,754 shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce holds 2,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com holds 21,515 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 1,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 33,701 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. First Natl Tru Comm invested in 0.14% or 75,763 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Caprock Gp, Idaho-based fund reported 14,130 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested 2.07% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 226,413 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 637,524 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cibc Mkts owns 184,869 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alps Inc holds 0.26% or 1.76 million shares.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 9,800 shares to 16,250 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

