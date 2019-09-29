As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Stake; Alphamark Advisors Upped Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Shares Declined

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 1007.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 23,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,348 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 2,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.