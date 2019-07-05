As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Boosted Position by $1.11 Million; Shareholder Autus Asset Management Boosted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 8,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 49,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 2.25 million shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,814 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 90,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 12,579 shares to 47,439 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 71,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 259,596 shares. 20,000 are held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance. Highlander Capital Limited invested in 10,267 shares or 0.71% of the stock. John G Ullman Associate accumulated 3,596 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.95% or 101,746 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Fl Investment Management Commerce, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,781 shares. Camelot Portfolios has 4,915 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 117,433 shares. Srs Ltd holds 2.95% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Communication accumulated 76,033 shares. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2.21% stake. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Co holds 4.73% or 88,123 shares in its portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares to 77,991 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 73,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,166 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

