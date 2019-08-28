As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Tig Advisors Has Cut by $16.08 Million Its Holding; Primecap Management Company Has Cut American Airlines Group (AAL) Stake by $2.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 2.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company analyzed 69,229 shares as the company's stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 68.84 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, down from 68.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 3.18 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 99,190 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $125.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 70,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.70M for 4.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year's $1.13 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Llc accumulated 57,016 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 21,301 shares stake. Aviva Plc owns 43,547 shares. 61,651 were accumulated by Victory Capital. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.75% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus accumulated 0.06% or 196,633 shares. Silver Point Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 51,589 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 357 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 17,461 were reported by Blair William Il. Foundry Prtn Ltd has invested 0.41% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors has invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 4,994 shares in its portfolio.