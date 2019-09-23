As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wright Investors Service Has Increased Stake; As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Decreased Its Holding by $348,792

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,766 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 30,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 2.82M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 550,382 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.71 million for 7.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04 million and $353.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 0.51% or 218,016 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 89,273 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 102,879 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Axa accumulated 72,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research stated it has 344,619 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Comm Financial Bank invested in 12,984 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 640 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 244,077 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Cutter And Co Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 37,063 shares. Financial Architects Inc has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,765 shares to 51,871 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,654 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).