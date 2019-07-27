As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Stake; As 1St Source (SRCE) Share Value Declined, Holder 1St Source Bank Has Upped Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 62,647 shares traded or 34.60% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,555 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Bartlett & Communication Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,377 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 49,121 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.03% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) or 550,963 shares. Victory Management holds 0% or 9,279 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Amer accumulated 10,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 19 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 6,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,017 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Matarin Capital Limited Company holds 76,506 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “1st Source (SRCE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? 1st Source (SRCE) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: 1st Source Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares to 1,171 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 24,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North American Management holds 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,590 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Research invested in 30,495 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication holds 2.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,123 shares. Smith Salley Assoc stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.00M shares. Monetary Management Gp reported 19,230 shares stake. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd holds 0.8% or 30,573 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Lc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,802 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Gru holds 2,212 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Company reported 694,012 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt has 2,370 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,196 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.1% or 350,601 shares.