As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Trimmed Its Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 15,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 277,726 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 1.79 million shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 837,040 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Randolph Co Inc stated it has 183,535 shares. Kopp Inv Limited Liability Com owns 1,725 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bsw Wealth holds 11,384 shares. Palestra Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Terril Brothers has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,776 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayez Sarofim has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.36 million shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt stated it has 29,192 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.48M shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Corp has 2,446 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Friess Assocs Lc invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dubuque Commercial Bank Communication stated it has 46,494 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 348,000 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $664.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp.