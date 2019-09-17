As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hendershot Investments Trimmed Holding; As Kb Financial Group (KB) Stock Value Declined, Jbf Capital Upped Holding

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 50,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 94,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 2.20M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 49,103 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

