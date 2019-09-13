As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Cut Its Position by $3.48 Million; Huntington National Bank Raised Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.70 Million as Valuation Declined

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 8,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 264,088 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01M, up from 255,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $204.42. About 117,000 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.95 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.43. About 1.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.