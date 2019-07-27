As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increased Its Holding; Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Its Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Holding as Stock Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 95,161 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 0% or 3,964 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt Limited holds 1.1% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 550,000 shares. Regions Corp holds 15,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 2,588 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,000 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Co holds 0% or 8 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco reported 76,443 shares. Heartland has invested 0.49% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 1,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,750 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 8,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 30,735 shares. Manatuck Hill Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,400 shares.

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hydrogenics Announces US$20.5 million Private Placement and Technology Partnership with Air Liquide – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydrogenics Announces Participation at Annual Cowen Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2019 : RL, CYBR, GDS, TAC, AZZ, HUD, ALLT, MIXT, KMDA, HYGS, MTNB, LIQT – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 53,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,463 were reported by Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability. Exchange Cap Management holds 1.71% or 54,933 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance reported 375,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 31,201 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,231 shares. The Georgia-based Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bowen Hanes stated it has 336,106 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Barnett & reported 679 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,000 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 280,238 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Pure Advisors Inc reported 3,690 shares stake. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edge Wealth Mgmt has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,893 shares. S R Schill And Associate reported 0.51% stake. Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 22,089 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.