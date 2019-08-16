As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lifted by $343,767 Its Position; Sina (SINA) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 7,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 61,282 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 68,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.44% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 975,596 shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 4.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,094 shares to 229,357 shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,397 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital invested in 0.41% or 72,046 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 823,554 shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.13 million shares. Horrell Management holds 46 shares. Hm Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,731 shares. Strs Ohio has 1.02M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset New York has 41,248 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 82,124 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives reported 13,696 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 17,490 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 11,290 are owned by Brookmont Mgmt. Nomura Incorporated invested in 352,556 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 309,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 881 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 15,900 shares. 434,481 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. The Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 131,550 are owned by Baillie Gifford Co. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.73M shares. Vanguard Gru holds 2.27 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 3.17M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc reported 64,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Ltd accumulated 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 22,031 shares.

