As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $877,229; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Share Value Declined, Holder Rbf Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $580,874

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 290,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $986,000, down from 630,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 51,530 shares to 141,564 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC) by 294,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J also bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 420,289 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 1.83 million shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 21,328 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 53,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 2.40 million shares. Aqr accumulated 0.02% or 5.36M shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 6,493 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 201,869 shares. Bell Retail Bank reported 40,000 shares. Waterstone Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.68% or 150,900 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 321,721 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 615,263 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 159,820 shares. 512,632 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Synovus holds 0% or 3,600 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 91,173 shares. 53,560 are held by Cadinha & Ltd Liability. Castleark Ltd Liability Company reported 273,212 shares. Daiwa Securities accumulated 108,524 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.47% or 33,536 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 17,000 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 13,785 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 2,533 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 8.47 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 17,282 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc reported 10,716 shares stake. A D Beadell Counsel Inc accumulated 1.58% or 13,120 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 77,326 shares. Partner Invest Mgmt Lp stated it has 12,429 shares. 16,846 were reported by Atlas Browninc.

