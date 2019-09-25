As Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Share Value Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) Position by $9.31 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 133,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 273,695 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 406,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Systemsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.59. About 133,168 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 19/04/2018 – Just brought to our attention that leading forensic research firm CFRA had also written a cautionary report on $MRCY in December 2017. For those interested, we suggest tracking it down also #skeptic; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 23,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Lc reported 5,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Co reported 1.27M shares stake. Amer Century has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Hanseatic Mngmt Ser accumulated 4,567 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,395 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.06% or 66,953 shares in its portfolio. Pier Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 106,760 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has 3,024 shares. G2 Prtn Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 70,387 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 353,798 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 325,270 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares I by 62,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Systems Technology In.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.30M for 63.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19,686 shares to 93,571 shares, valued at $25.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Senator Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 5.13% or 2.00 million shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0.95% or 91,173 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Pension holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.97M shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 2,641 shares. Page Arthur B owns 22,083 shares. Centre Asset Lc has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,130 shares. Peconic Limited holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,000 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.71% or 43,145 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 110,199 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 244,954 shares stake. 1.12 million were reported by Suvretta Mgmt Limited Company.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.