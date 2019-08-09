As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Increased Stake; Ingersoll Rand Plc Usd 1 (IR) Stake Maintained by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc Usd 1 (IR) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 19,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.98 billion, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc Usd 1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $120.95. About 955,201 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 557.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 732,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 864,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.98 million, up from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 78,875 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 20,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,500 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.