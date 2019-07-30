As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Ibm Retirement Fund Raised Stake; Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 330,576 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 the insider BROWN JAY W sold $240,374.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 16.98% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $90.90M for 22.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,350 are held by Da Davidson. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Manufacturers Life The has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 169,343 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,444 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Stevens Cap Lp has 18,456 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 21,692 shares. 528 are held by Shelton Mgmt. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 32,023 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 6,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 8,505 shares. Cibc reported 42,189 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 34,622 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,451 shares. 133,802 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares to 23,169 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

