As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Boosted Stake; Engaged Capital Has Upped Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding by $11.24 Million as Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 108,567 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

