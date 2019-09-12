As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Upped Its Holding; As Wms (WMS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.80 Million

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 16,908 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 8,374 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 60,061 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 56,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,510 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares reported 10,602 shares. 14,898 were reported by Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Cooper Creek Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 30,962 shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 62,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd invested in 25,652 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 5,300 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 12,563 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.23 million shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 10,592 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 0.04% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 190,758 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.05% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 137,400 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $31.16 million for 17.61 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 89,438 shares to 230,562 shares, valued at $67.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 311,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks I Like For The Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Target Help Disney Stock Recover its Weakest Link? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 265,531 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.23% stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 1.57M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Gp has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boys Arnold And owns 56,880 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,229 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Synovus invested in 105,016 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Georgia-based Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Fincl In reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).