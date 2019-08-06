As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Nuance Investments Holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Has Trimmed by $4.04 Million as Stock Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.8. About 9.86M shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 126,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 230,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 357,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 330,388 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

