As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Cut Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,111 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 43,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $204.52. About 10.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.8. About 2.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Ser invested in 4.74 million shares or 3.46% of the stock. 106,026 are held by Texas Yale. 58,838 are owned by Rbo Company Ltd Liability Company. Dsc Advsr Lp has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 3.07% or 375,966 shares. Weik Capital Management has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wesbanco State Bank Inc reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Counsel accumulated 13,876 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.42% or 25,779 shares. Pioneer Trust Fincl Bank N A Or has invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Com holds 2.43% or 25,564 shares. Dana Advsr owns 227,555 shares. Nordea Inv Ab invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Fincl Corp accumulated 11,500 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares to 167,606 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

