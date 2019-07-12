As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $672,105; Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position as Shares Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 4.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 14,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08M, down from 664,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 75,982 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 2.78M shares. Arizona State Retirement has 77,736 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.11% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 210 shares. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.06% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). United Cap Advisers Ltd Company holds 41,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 375,484 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Co reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.8% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Eii Capital Management Inc reported 13,267 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds reported 31,000 shares. Grs Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $199,436 were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.66M for 18.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,386 shares to 99,039 shares, valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 66,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.61 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.