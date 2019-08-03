As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Financial Advantage Has Raised Holding by $7.14 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Vale S A (VALE) Position by $34.73 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 2.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 2.48 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.40 million, down from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 19.32M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Ed Inc (Put) by 37,400 shares to 48,800 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 221,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc (Call).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vale S.A. (VALE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Rose a Hefty 28% in the First Six Months of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Nickel Takes a Breather – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.