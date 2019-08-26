As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Financial Advantage Has Increased Its Stake by $7.14 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.17 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 52,922 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 18,824 shares. Kamunting Street Mngmt Lp reported 0.47% stake. Parthenon Lc reported 6,344 shares. Security Natl accumulated 39,248 shares. National Pension Service owns 1.90M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust Communications reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Williams Jones And, a New York-based fund reported 426,122 shares. Vantage Ltd has 819,291 shares for 8.47% of their portfolio. 1.09 million are held by Dodge Cox. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Neumann Management holds 0.38% or 5,314 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company has 2.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,123 shares. Chilton Invest Communications Limited holds 635,828 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56M shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd.