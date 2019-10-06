As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Decreased Its Position; As Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 48,282 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 15,240 shares to 87,847 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein National Muni (AFB) by 31,879 shares to 126,049 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highland Floating Rate Opp by 28,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.