As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted Stake; As Store Cap (STOR) Stock Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Has Trimmed Holding by $25.28 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $133.64. About 3.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 766,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.11 million, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 406,842 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.16M shares to 17.58M shares, valued at $325.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 7,202 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 57,212 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Lc reported 331 shares. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 12,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0.14% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amer Century Cos has 1.55 million shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Echo Street Cap Management has invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 95,509 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 65,103 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 100,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 2.13M shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 95,138 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 0.11% or 35,172 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott And Selber Inc reported 16,728 shares. Wheatland Inc holds 4,260 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd invested 2.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 108,299 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10.91 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,349 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 1.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 456,447 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.55M shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 584,610 shares. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.9% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 37,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 13,542 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.