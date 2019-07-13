As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Stake; Excalibur Management Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon (VZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 210 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,214 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13B, up from 37,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co reported 6.13 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.55% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,120 shares. Cypress Capital Lc invested in 0.29% or 14,020 shares. Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Finance Advantage reported 65,821 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 175,000 shares or 5.61% of its portfolio. First Business Finance Svcs stated it has 10,148 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct reported 143,904 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Management reported 9,601 shares stake. Golub Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 308,396 shares. 24,083 are held by Addison Commerce. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser holds 13,604 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First United Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 6,880 shares. Capital Invest Counsel reported 33,261 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 1,426 shares to 61,282 shares, valued at $11.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,355 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Apple Really Wants to Win an Oscar – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Saying All the Right Things About the Hulu-Disney+ Relationship – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,131 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bernzott Cap Advisors owns 138,434 shares. Goodhaven Management Ltd owns 102,984 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp holds 23,771 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,024 shares. Westchester Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,858 shares. Cambiar Investors Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 832,873 shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Plancorp Lc has 0.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valicenti Advisory Services holds 4.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 174,244 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.08M shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il owns 398,952 shares.