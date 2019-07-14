As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Addison Capital Company Has Increased Its Position; Mackay Shields Has Upped Its Stake in Ebix (EBIX) by $700,700

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 112.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 12,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 144,825 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company reported 58,395 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). P2 Capital Prtnrs Lc has 1.44 million shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.46% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Trellus Ltd Company reported 0.89% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.05% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 5,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs owns 8,400 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,608 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 1,900 shares. Moreover, Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Company has 3.86% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 1.19 million shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 36,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 10,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,052 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has 2,669 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,904 shares to 31,241 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,376 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

