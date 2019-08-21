As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Boosted Stake; Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Cut Position by $853,806

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 41,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 340,649 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82M, up from 299,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 3.71M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 3,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 16,251 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 19,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $271.47. About 162,682 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 117,158 shares to 381,579 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuti.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 561 shares to 8,758 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,820 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.