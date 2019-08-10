As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 53,280 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 49,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 42,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 42,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 495,270 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman

More notable recent Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 11,539 shares to 84,918 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 13,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset accumulated 21,200 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 81,391 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.02% or 18.74 million shares. D E Shaw Com Incorporated reported 52,259 shares stake. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Principal Fincl Grp owns 550,423 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 178,259 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.04% or 8.64 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 79,787 shares. Art holds 26,508 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 418,176 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 541,775 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 130,883 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.71% stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,324 shares. Country Club Tru Communication Na accumulated 61,867 shares. 13.18M were reported by Franklin Res. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.72% or 16,709 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 134,191 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 25,948 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 52,174 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc invested in 1,885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironwood Invest Counsel reported 1.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Eck holds 0.27% or 498,091 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares to 27,080 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 65,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,952 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).