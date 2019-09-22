As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed Position; Tech Data (TECD) Holder Shayne & Co Upped Its Position by $625,560

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 265,646 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 41,777 shares. Moreover, Js Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 6.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 324,000 shares. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 164,682 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has 2.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 7.91 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 23.85M shares. West Chester Advsr reported 5,199 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,348 shares. Discovery Capital Ltd Liability Ct stated it has 3.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.44% or 98,052 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Trust reported 0.3% stake.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,869 shares to 65,283 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 57,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 12,590 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 190 shares. 50,939 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.13% or 3.12 million shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Systematic Management LP holds 8,819 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 109,511 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 558 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 25,732 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 13 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 172,656 shares. Hightower Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 9,618 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 58,148 shares.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Tech Data (TECD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data +10% after beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.